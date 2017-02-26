1 victim named in Saturday night Howland shooting

Related Coverage Police: Man charged with murder in deadly mass Howland shooting

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a mass shooting occurred at a Howland home Saturday around 4:25 p.m., killing two people and sending three others to hospitals.

Officials are identifying the situation as a mass shooting, saying “mass” refers to a shooting in which four or more people are involved.

A family member of one of the victims who died, 20-year-old Joshua Williams, reached out to WYTV to share his picture, saying the family is heartbroken.

Nasser Hamad, 47, has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held in Trumbull County Jail.

According to the Trumbull County auditor’s website, the home is owned by Hamad and is listed as the business location for Hamad’s Construction and Excavating in Warren.

Police also confirmed they have been to his house in the past.

