Man heard ‘no less than 40 shots’ from Howland Dunkin’ Donuts

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – State Route 46 in Howland is always busy.

Don Pascute, a Warren man, said he was in the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru Saturday afternoon just as Nassar Hamad was firing his gun at his house along Route 46.

He said he heard the whole thing happen.

“I didn’t see anything. I pulled into Dunkin’ Donuts. I was the second car in line,” he said.

As soon as Pascute went to order his coffee, the shooting began.

“I would say no less than 40 shots,” he said. “With that many shots, somebody got hurt. You can’t fire that many shots and not hit somebody.”

Pascute pulled to the edge of the parking lot to see if he could see anything going on.

“I could see the van pulled into the yard and I see two young people on the ground with their hands behind their head,” he said.

As the shooting was going on, Dunkin’ Donuts immediately stepped into action by locking its doors.

Even though his business was closed for five hours last night, manager Jaimee James said the safety of his employees and staff was first priority.

He said the employees had the option to go home.

“I want to make sure that if they feel uncomfortable, that they secure themselves,” James said. “Don’t want any harm to come to them — wouldn’t want any harm to come to them or my customers. If we are going to lose some sales, we are going to lose some sales.”

Other businesses along the road had to close too.

But some, like Waffle House, stayed open during the shooting. Store manager Shelia Fell said they aren’t allowed to close for any reason.

Stonebridge Grille & Tavern also stayed open.