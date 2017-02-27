2 accused in beating death of Pittsburgh cab driver arrested in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two of four suspects accused of beating a Pittsburgh cab driver to death were arrested in Youngstown.

Christian Glenn, 18, of Greensburg and Daniel Russell, 19, were arrested Sunday at a house in the 2000 block of Trussit Avenue.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh, two other suspects, King Edwards, 20, and Hosea Moore, 20, are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

All four suspects are charged with robbery, criminal attempted homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Police say the victim, Ramadhan Mohamed, 31, was called to the 400 block of Climax Street in Beltzhoover last Tuesday morning where he was brutally beaten by four men. Mohamed was found in a yard then taken to UPMC Presbyterian where he died Friday.

The president of Pittsburgh Transportation Group which operates zTrip said its drivers are collecting money for Mohamed’s family, and the company will match the amount collected.

They will also be placing black ribbons on all zTrip cabs.