Coroner’s office releases genetic material of burning car victim

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released genetic material of the victim found in a burned out car on Feb. 20.

The Youngstown Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will use the material to either confirm or deny the identity, who is suspected to be Zachary Howell, the registered owner of the SUV.

The coroner’s office has still not been able to locate a dentist who had treated Howell in the past to compare dental records, along with DNA.

The SUV was sitting behind an abandoned house on Edgar Avenue when police found it.