Girard and Memorial won state title in same year; could it happen again?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This past week, LaBrae and South Range played in one of the most memorable matchups from this season. The #1 team in Division III (Vikings) versus #6 (Raiders) was the most watched sporting event on WKBN ever. Both teams enter the tournament as the top seed in their District. In Division IV, McDonald features one of the most prolific offenses in the state as they’re the top team in the final AP poll. Bristol, who finished #5, has won 19-games straight. Among those four teams, they’ve combined for an 84-3 record.

With a pair of local schools atop the rankings and with the second season almost upon us – well, it got us thinking of the last time two area teams had won the state tournament in the same year. Twenty-four years ago, Girard (coached by Bob Krizancic) and Campbell Memorial (led by Brian Danilov) – each from the Mahoning Valley Conference – won the state championship in 1993. Both Girard and Memorial finished the regular season with a 14-6 mark.

1992-93 Meetings between Girard & Memorial

Girard 73 Memorial 67

Memorial 71 Girard 69

Girard’s Path to the Division II State Tournament

Akron Regional

Regional Semifinals

Cleveland VASJ 76 #5 Louisville 61

Girard 72 Twinsburg Chamberlin 66

Regional Championship

Girard 78 Cleveland VASJ 57

State Semifinal

Girard 77 Kettering Alter 68

…The Knights of Kettering Alter had edged Columbus Eastmoor (40-39) and Loveland-Hurst (43-41) in the Dayton Regional. However, in the state tournament, coach Bob Krizancic’s group had many scoring options which gave Alter fits. The Indians reached the foul line 35 times (26 makes for 74.3%) and featured 6 players who scored 7-points or more (Philip Huyler, 22; Keith Swan, 15; Nick D’Eramo, 14; Kris Kelly, 10; Alrashan Clardy, 8; Brad Root, 7). Girard outscored Alter in the second half by a count of 51-42. The Knights were able to connect on 9 three-point baskets but the third quarter was where Girard went up to stay as they came out of the locker room to extend their lead to 49-35 when the dust settled. Jason Boeckman led all scorers with 24 for Alter.

In the other semifinal matchup: #4 Whitehall-Yearling 52 St. Mary’s Memorial 38

State Championship

Girard (22-6) 64 #4 Whitehall-Yearling (25-2) 57

…What stood in the way of Girard’s championship dreams was a 6’10 senior center – who had committed to play for Denny Crum at Louisville and would become a 10-year NBA player – in Samaki Walker. Mike Dixon’s group had lost just once (25-1) entering their matchup with the Indians. Through the first eight minutes of the game, Girard took an early 18-13 lead. Back came the Rams as they outscored the Indians by 7 in the second frame (18-11) to take a 31-29 advantage into the locker room. However, Girard was sparked by their standout guard Philip Huyler – who finished with a game-high 34 points – as he lifted the Tribe by Whitehall-Yearling 64-57 to claim their first state championship. In addition to Huyler, Kris Kelly scored 12 points and Nick D’Eramo added 9. Girard shot 53.3% from the field (24-45), 50.0% from long distance (5-10) and 68.8% from the foul line (11-16). Walker scored 24 points to lead the Rams. He had help from Gary Hankins (15 points) and Jim Lupton (12). The game was coach Bob Krizancic’s last at Girard after achieving the ultimate goal.

Campbell Memorial’s Path to the Division III State Tournament

Canton Regional

Regional Semifinals

Campbell Memorial 62 Rootstown 39

Orrville 46 Cleveland Central Catholic 44 OT

Regional Championship

Campbell Memorial 55 Orrville 54

State Semifinal

Campbell Memorial 69 Cincinnati McNicholas 46

…The Red Devils jumped out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they ran away from the Rockets by 23-points (69-46). In the contest, Memorial shot 55.3% from the floor (26-47) and held McNicholas to just 30.4% (17-56). Coach Brian Danilov’s group featured four players who scored in double-figures: Michael Farrington, 17; Kevin Dill, 13; Rob Kish, 10 and Tom Beeson, 10. McNicholas, who made their way with a losing record at 12-15, were led by Andy Moehring’s 10 points.

In the other semifinal matchup: #5 Belpre defeated Coldwater, 58-55

State Championship

Campbell Memorial (21-6) 47 #5 Belpre (25-2) 39

…Trailing by six points at the end of the first quarter (12-6), Memorial outscored Belpre 41-27 throughout the remainder of the game to score their first state championship (47-39). Kevin Dill led the Red Devils with a game-high 23-points. Rob Kish added 8 and Michael Farrington tallied 7. Each team made 50.0% of their field goals from the floor but the Red Devils connected on 4 of 14 from three-point land. The Golden Eagles attempted eight but did not convert once on a three-pointer. Belpre was led by Erin Hall’s 12 points.