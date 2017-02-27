McDonald Freshman Rasile nears state record

MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – McDonald Freshman Zach Rasile feels right at home on the basketball court.

“Just practice and preparation every day. 500 jump shots at least,” Rasile revealed.

Rasile fired up a total of 60,000 three-point shots this past summer alone…all in preparation for his first season as a varsity player for the Blue Devils.

That hard work and dedication has paid off. Rasile currently has drilled 113 triples so far this season…just ten shy of the state record…regardless of division.

“It definitely would be a big accomplishment. Before the year, I didn’t even know what the state record was. The past couple games I guess I have been on track to break it. And, hopefully I can,” he said.

All of Zach’s success on the hardwood comes under the watchful and proud eye of his Dad…who just happens to be Blue Devils Head Coach Jeff Rasile.

“Well, I jokingly say this. We have a 25% chance of going home happy. If we win, and he plays well, we’re happy. If we win, and he doesn’t play well, it’s tough. And, if we lose and he plays well, it’s still tough because we lost. If we lose and he plays poorly, it’s even more difficult. So, as a coach, you almost have a 25% chance of going home completely happy,” the head coach laughed.

It’s tough-love that Zach has grown to appreciate.

“Sometimes he gets on me a little harder than other players, but I know he just wants me to be successful. Like when we’re winning and stuff, he gets excited and if we hit a big shot, he goes crazy and it’s just nice to see that,” said Zach.

McDonald will host Heartland Christian Tuesday night at 7PM in the Division IV Sectional Semifinals.

“First of all, our goal every year is to win a District Championship. But, it becomes extra special when your child is involved. You’re both the coach and the parent. To see him not only involved, but, contributing a great deal to the team. He has had the opportunity in some Districts to cut down some nets, because he was a little kid running around…and he gets up there and cuts down the net with the scissors. But it’s different when you’re a player,” said the McDonald Head Coach.