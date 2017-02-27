New Boardman restaurant at old Cheddar’s site set to open this spring

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The new pizza, burger, and beer joint on Route 224 in Boardman is set to open in just a couple of months.

Crews expect BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse to open by late April.

It’s located where Cheddar’s used to be, by the Southern Park Mall. The restaurant chain purchased the land, demolished the Cheddar’s building, and built new.

BJ’s, based in California, has 177 restaurants in 23 states, including seven locations in Ohio. The menu has over 130 items, including its well-known deep-dish pizza and craft beer.

The restaurant will begin hiring its 150 and 200 employees in March. To apply, visit careers.workatbjs.com.