West Branch Girls oust Struthers in semis

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – West Branch outlasted Struthers 49-43 in the Division II District Semifinals at Austintown Fitch High School Monday night.

The Warriors were led by Emma Rankin and Kayla Hovorka who tallied 11 points apiece. Brenna Rito added 10 points in the win, while Natalie Zuchowski chipped in with 9 points.

The Wildcats were led by Khaylah Brown and Alexis Bury who each scored 11 points. Trinity McDowell added 8 points for Struthers in the setback.

The Warriors advance to face the winner of Southeast/Howland in the Division II District Finals Thursday night at 7PM at Austintown Fitch High School.

The game will be aired as the WYTV Game of the Week Thursday night at 10PM on MYYTV.