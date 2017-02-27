Youngstown Water employees sentenced for false certifications

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – All of the men accused of fraud in the Youngstown Water Department have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Columbus.

On Monday, 26 different Youngstown City Water Department workers entered guilty pleas:

David Cole

Chris Roth

Lou Zorella

Al Morocco

Jamey Myers

Steve Procick

Joe Pasquale

John Mshar

Tim Batley

Lamar Powell

Brian Baker

Peter Deley

Ed Kimbrough

Joe Guerrier, III

Richard Walski

Delbert Fry

Brad Lebo

Joe Dunlap

William Rowe

Vincent Natal

Robert Kauffman

Joe Morley

Rick Adams

Floyd Showers

Mike Murphy

Giovan Gilbert

They’re accused of getting credit for training they never took which allowed most of them to get pay raises they didn’t earn. Each man was sentenced to $2,000 in fines or $1,000 in fines and 50 hours of community service.

They also have to pay the money back to the city of Youngstown for those unearned raises.