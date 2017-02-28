Bar owner answers to charges following Youngstown club raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The woman at the center of a raid in Youngstown was in court Tuesday morning.

Sadiya Sow pleaded not guilty to charges that she was operating Club BBU on W. Hylda Avenue without a liquor license.

Last week, agents took hundreds of bottles of alcohol from her bar.

Sow showed officers outdated licenses for 2014 and 2015, but did not have a current one.

Lestacia Scott was also charged that night. She served the undercover officers beer, according to the police report.

Both women will be back in court next month.

