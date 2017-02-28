Hill helps United get to round 2

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WYTV) – After trailing at halftime (29-28), Dakota Hill scored 13 of his game-high 19 points as United advanced past Tuslaw, 64-58. Hill finished the contest by making 7 of 10 free throw attempts. Kaden Smith added 16 as Jake Clark had 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

Matt Lamp led Tuslaw for 15 points. Anthony Fraelich tallied 12 points as their 6’5 junior center Austin Patterson finished with 10. The Mustangs’ season comes to a close with an 11-12 mark.

United improves to 14-9 overall. The Golden Eagles will face Springfield on Friday.