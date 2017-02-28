Man pleads guilty to involvement in memorabilia fraud ring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The last of the suspects charged as part of a locally-based multi-million dollar sports memorabilia fraud ring pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Craig McCormick had been indicted on charges of theft, money laundering and state racketeering counts.

He was one of more than half a dozen people accused of selling items, such as sporting jerseys and equipment containing the forged names of pro athletes, on eBay.

Prosecutors say McCormick and Cliff Panezich, who pleaded guilty in December, led the ring.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in April.