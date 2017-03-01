Coroner: No signs of foul play in death of woman found in Mecca

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy concluded that there were no signs of foul play in the death of a woman found in Mecca Township.

Rachel Cella, 26, was found lying in a grassy area just off of State Route 46 on Monday. She was reported missing by her boyfriend on Sunday and was last seen at the Lake Tavern, where employees reported that she was highly intoxicated.

Police said Cella lived within walking distance of the bar.

The coroner is now waiting for results of a toxicology test before determining a cause of death. Those results may take six weeks to come back.