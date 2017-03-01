Flag flown in memory of Niles infant

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Children and victim’s advocates raised a flag Wednesday honoring 5-week-old Aubriana Wilson who died on February 15 at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The group gathered in front of the Trumbull County Jail for the flag raising.

Aubriana’s family attended the ceremony, which was organized by former victim’s advocate Miriam Fife.

Fife said it is important for Aubriana’s family to know that the community stands by them in this difficult time.

“They have to know it is important to know that everyone cares, especially about the child,” Fife said.

A similar flag will also be flown in Niles for the next five days.

Aubriana’s father, Matthew Wilson, was charged with murder in connection to her death.

Wilson pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, felonious assault, and endangering children in connection to Aubriana’s death.