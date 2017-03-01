Hometown hero shares love of fitness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walking into Clemate Franklin’s class at the YMCA in downtown Youngstown, you’ll find people happy and motivated to work out. Then, you’ll find Clemate, with a smile on his face and ready to get the group rolling.

Clemate is this week’s Hometown Hero. He started his career at the YMCA as a building supervisor. When he started showing a passion for instructing, he was given the opportunity to create his mixed-fitness class called 12-rounds.

“Seeing the community happy, seeing everyone in shape – a lot of people are more happy when they are in shape, and that is my goal to help everyone fight,” Clemate said.

A boxer himself, Clemate wants his students to find their “fight” or a purpose for everything they do and a reason to keep pushing. He’s been on the side lines a bit this because of a shoulder injury but he remained in the ring helping others.

The students in Clemate’s class say he’s more than an instructor; he’s a friend and a mentor. His co-workers say his positive attitude is what excelled him to be one of their leading fitness instructors.

“People want to join his class. We always have to add more. It doesn’t surprise me that people are nominating him. He is caring; he is compassionate, and he wants everyone to get better,” said Tom Gasce, CEO Youngstown YMCA.