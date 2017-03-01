Man admits motive during burglary sentencing in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana County man who has a long history of break-ins and burglary-related convictions was sentenced Wednesday.

Robert Goad, 52, was sentenced to 15 years in jail in connection with a string of burglaries this past spring. He was convicted in January following a break-in at Sam’s Wedge Inn on Raccoon Road.

Following his sentencing, Ralph Goad, 52, admitted to the court that he’s been a heroin addict for 35 years. He said every time he’s released from prison he relapses and returns to crime to feed his habit.

Goad was previously convicted at least 14-times on similar offenses, stealing from homes and businesses to feed his addiction.

Victim Debra Placer said she was asked to attend Goad’s sentencing.

“The only thing that keeps running through my mind your Honor is that when that man was in our home, uninvited, he had stolen an antique pistol and if either one of us had come home just a few minutes too soon, this could be a whole different type of case. I don’t know what this man would have done,” Placer said.

