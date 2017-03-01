Police: Homeless man breaks glass door, asks to go to jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a homeless man purposefully broke the window of the police station with a brick, wanting to go to jail.

It was the second time that Clifton Jennings, 54, was accused of vandalism. He was arrested in July after he police said he came to the police department, saying he had broken a window at a church and wanted to break more. He told police that he was homeless and wanted to go to jail.

In September, he pleaded guilty to vandalism and was sentenced to serve six months at the Lorain Correctional Facility and to pay $500 in restitution to the Youngstown Police Department. He was also ordered to submit random drug testing and to serve three years of probation after his release.

Wednesday morning, he threw a brick through the glass door and waited for officers to arrest him, investigators said.

He was taken to Mahoning County Jail.