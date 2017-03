YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Second Harvest Food Bank kicked off its 26th annual Harvest For Hunger campaign Wednesday morning.

It’s a food and funds drive that happens every March and April to help stock the shelves for the spring and summer. Those are the seasons when donations tend to taper off.

Last year, the campaign raised more than $200,000 and brought in 33,000 pounds of food.

All of that stays right here in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.