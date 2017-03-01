Semis catch fire at North Jackson distribution center

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Five semi trucks caught fire at a Macy’s distribution center near South Bailey Road.

Crews were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon to put out the fire. No one was injured.

Jackson Township Fire Chief Dave Graham said four of the trucks were completely scorched while a fifth was damaged. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. He said the JB Hunt Trucks had been sitting for more than 12 hours and hadn’t been driven in that time.

The fire took about 30 minutes to put out, but until then, heavy black smoke could be seen for miles. Viewers submitted their videos of the fire to WKBN.

Denise McCarthy works next to the distribution center. She said loud pops from the truck’ tires blowing out sounded like a thunderstorm.

“We didn’t know what to think,” she said. “They started saying on the loud speaker to get the cars moved, so we didn’t know what was going on until we walked outside to see.”

Assisting Jackson Township’s fire department were Ellsworth and Milton Township’s fire departments.

The fire is still under investigation.