Totani leads Jackson-Milton past Lordstown

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – Ashley Totani paced Jackson-Milton with 21 points in their 51-38 win over Lordstown this evening. Totani connected on a pair of three-pointers. Michaelina Terranova and Emily Williams each scored 12 points apiece.

The Blue Jays outscored the Devils 28-20 in the second half.

Jackson-Milton will play McDonald in the Division IV Mineral Ridge District Championship on Saturday at 4 pm.

Lordstown was led by Kaylynn Higinbotham’s 11 points. Number 14 made 3 three-point baskets. Elena Columbo added 9.