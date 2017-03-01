Ursuline thwarts Mooney’s comeback, advances to District Final



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The second-seeded Ursuline Irish, powered by Dayshanette Harris used a strong fourth period in order to subdue arch-rival and fourth-seeded Cardinal Mooney Wednesday night 68-62 in a Division III District semi-final game at Struthers. The win was the Irish third victory this season over the Cardinals, but definitely the most important.

“It’s a huge rivalry,” Irish head coach Vannessa Dickson remarked. “No matter what sport you put us against, doesn’t matter what the records are, it’s a rivalry. This is the game that was the biggest one of the season for us. We beat them twice during the season, but this is the chance for someone to go home.”

The Irish mostly led throughout the game, but could never shake free of the Cardinals as the Irish held a 16-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter, and 31-25 at the intermission. The six-point lead at the break being the largest advantage in the first half.

The Irish would jump out to an 8-point lead to start the second half, but once again the Cardinals would battle back to close it to just a 2-point deficit with 4:20 remaining in the third stanza when Lauren Frommelt hit a jumper from inside the paint. The Cardinals would cut it down to just a 1-point difference with 4-seconds remaining when Taylor Martin bombed a three-pointer to make it 43-42 in favor of the Irish at the end of the third period.

The Irish started the fourth quarter off with an 8-3 run to push their advantage to 6-points at 51-45, but the Cardinals answered with a 6-0 run of their own to knot the game at 51-51 with 5:57 remaining. Harris and Simone Comer then propelled the Irish with a 10-2 run to push their lead out to 61-55 with a little over two minutes remaining. From there the Cardinals would not be able to close the gap by more than three points.

“That’s what she does,” Dickson said about Harris taking over in the fourth quarter. “They did a really nice job defensively on her in the beginning. She sort of got out of sorts. I talked with her briefly before the fourth quarter started. Big-time players step up in big-time moments. She completely took over that fourth quarter.”

Harris scored a game-high 29 points while Comer racked up 20. Comer also hauled down 7 rebounds.

The Cardinals, who finish the season with a 12-11 and record were led by Martin with 17 while Frommelt notched 12 and Carolyn Kay and Camden Hergenrother had 10 a piece. Conchetta Rinaldi led the Cardinals on the boards with 11 rebounds.

The Irish, who improve to 14-10 on the season will now face the top-seeded Columbiana Clippers in a District Championship game this Saturday at 1:00 pm.

