BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Accudose Pharmacy, located in Unit B at 685 Boardman-Poland Road, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The pharmacy’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The company packages customers’ medications in sealed pouches that list the drug’s name and the date and time it should be taken. For information, visit accudoserx.com.