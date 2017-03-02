Car rolls off I-80 westbound in Mercer County

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – Interstate 80 westbound from Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) to Exit 4A (Route 760, Sharon) has reopened after a vehicle accident.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the road was expected to be closed until 3 p.m., but it reopened just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The accident happened about 8:15 a.m. on I-80 westbound, near exit 4.

The driver of a vehicle with New York plates lost control on the interstate and rolled over into the median.

Oner person was thrown from a vehicle. The name of that victim is unknown at this time.

