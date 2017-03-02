Game of the Week: Southeast vs. #5 West Branch, 3/2

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Girls’ Basketball: Thursday, March 2, 2017 (11 pm on MyYTV)
Division II Austintown District Championship: Southeast (21-3) vs. #5 West Branch (23-2)
Road to District Championship Game
#1 West Branch
Warriors 49 Struthers 43
Warriors 63 Hubbard 28
Warriors 89 Lakeside 32
#5 Southeast
Pirates 61 Howland 53
Pirates 72 Poland 71
Pirates 71 Ravenna 36
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Southeast, 65.9; West Branch, 57.6
Scoring Defense: West Branch, 36.2; Southeast, 43.8
Results
West Branch
Warriors 49 Struthers 43*
Warriors 63 Hubbard 28*
Warriors 89 Lakeside 32*
Warriors 57 South Range 32
Warriors 54 Canton South 28
Warriors 76 Alliance 11
Warriors 69 Marlington 46
Warriors 52 Fitch 45
Warriors 52 Salem 27
Warriors 52 Carrollton 46
Warriors 54 Louisville 49
Warriors 38 Waterford 35
Warriors 74 Steubenville Catholic Central 46
Warriors 42 Minerva 39
Warriors 65 Canton South 39
Warriors 78 Alliance 14
Warriors 64 Lakeview 50
Warriors 57 Salem 31
Louisville 49 Warriors 48
Warriors 49 Minerva 26
Canfield 42 Warriors 25
Warriors 60 Ravenna 28
*-Post-Season
Southeast
Pirates 61 Howland 53*
Pirates 72 Poland 71*
Pirates 71 Ravenna 36*
Cloverleaf 61 Pirates 51
Pirates 56 Barberton 44
Pirates 70 Lake Center Christian 33
Pirates 70 Coventry 23
Pirates 85 Crestwood 46
Pirates 60 Mooney 41
Pirates 77 Mogadore 45
Pirates 56 Garrettsville Garfield 42
Pirates 59 Waterloo 41
Pirates 78 Rootstown 23
Pirates 91 Lake Center Christian 29
Pirates 74 Hubbard 34
Pirates 59 Crestwood 49
Pirates 59 Ravenna 41
Pirates 67 Mogadore 57
Garrettsville Garfield 51 Pirates 49
Pirates 70 Waterloo 35
Lakeview 63 Pirates 59
Pirates 58 Tallmadge 54
Pirates 82 Rootstown 32
Pirates 47 Newton Falls 46
*-Post-Season
Game Notes: West Branch has won 21 consecutive games since beginning the season with a 2-2 mark. The Lady Warriors will now appear in six of the last seven Austintown District Championship games.
In the District Semifinal round, the Lady Warriors used a big third quarter where they outscored Struthers 18-12 to propel themselves to a 49-43 victory on Monday. West Branch was led by the scoring of Kayla Hovorka and Emma Rankin – who each had 11 points. Hovorka finished with 9 rebounds as well. Rankin made a trio of three-point baskets.
Southeast has defeated the 3 seed Poland (72-71) and the 2 seed Howland (61-53) in the last week. They’ll look to knock off the 1 seed West Branch in the championship contest. The Pirates opened the season with a 4-2 mark, since then Southeast has won 21 of their last 22 games. The Lady Pirates are appearing in their first District title game.
In their Semifinal win on Monday over Howland, Andrea Radcliff paced the Pirates with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle Norquest also finished with a double-double (15 points, 17 rebounds).
Division II – Austintown District Championship
Since 2010
2016 – 1 Lakeview 47 2 Howland 40
2015 – 1 West Branch 55 4 Field 29
2014 – 2 West Branch 47 3 Struthers 42
2013 – 1 Canfield 40 2 West Branch 37
2012 – 4 Canfield 42 2 West Branch 40
2011 – 1 Struthers 42 2 West Branch 25
2010 – 2 Struthers 59 1 Salem 54
Playoff History (Since 2010)
Southeast
Playoff Record: 6-7
Sectional Championships: 2 (2015, 2017)
District Championships: 0
Regional Championships: 0
…Last District Championship: Never
West Branch
Playoff Record: 25-7
Sectional Championships: 6 (2010-15, 2017)
District Championships: 2 (2014-15)
Regional Championships: 1 (2015)
…Last District Championship: 2015
Winner to play the Elyria District Champion on March 8 at 8 pm at Barberton High School