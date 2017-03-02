Lordstown students celebrate reading on Dr. Seuss’s birthday

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday is Dr. Seuss’s birthday, and schools all around the nation are celebrating.

Lordstown Elementary School celebrated the day with a kick-off of “Read Across America Day.”

Kids were able to start off their day with some breakfast — green eggs and ham. They also had guest readers and even played some games — all in the spirit of promoting reading.

“Reading is critical for every subject that a kid takes, from kindergarten all the way through high school, so it’s critical our kids read as much as they can,” said Principal Jim Vivo.

Vivo said Lordstown Elementary has been celebrating the day for nearly 20 years.