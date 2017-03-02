Nugget of Knowledge: Couch Potato Origin

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Evolution of the dollar sign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Sometimes it’s difficult to find out how an expression started…why we use the cliches we do….but we do know, with pinpoint accuracy, where and how one expression was born we still use.

This expression was first spoken on July 15th, 1976 in Pasadena, California….Tom Iacino said it while he was on the phone to a friend.

Tom was a member of a Southern California group that made fun of the exervcise and healthy diet fads in California….their goal was to sit in front of the TV and eat junk food.

Some people at the time called television the boob tube….Tom’s group called themselves the boob tubers.

And a tuber is also a part of a root and stem system…potatoes, for example, are tubers.

Tom Iacino took the next step and said hey, we’re not boob tubers…we’re couch potatoes.

This from the Official Couch Potato Handbook and POTATO MUSEUM

