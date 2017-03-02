Nugget of Knowledge: Junior & Senior

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What’s the difference between calling yourself a “junior” or “the second” or “third” and so on?

If you are named for your living father, using his exact name, including any middle name, you are a junior.

How about the second?

That means you’re named not after your father but exactly after someone else in the family…you’re the second person in your family names after a grandfather, a great grandfather, an uncle.

Women can also have the suffixes Jr. or II, but it’s not as common.

It never really caught on and women historically took the last name of their husband when they got married.

And then there’s George Foreman, boxer and businessman who has five sons named after himself.

The first is a junior…and then what did he do?

Then he went to the numbers: George’s sons are George Edward Foreman Jr., George III, George IV, George V, and George VI.

They all have nicknames.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .