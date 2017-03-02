Ohio Sec. of State chastises Trumbull Co. Republicans for ‘dysfunction’

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reappointed Republican Kathi Creed to another four-year term on the Trumbull County Board of Elections Thursday.

In making the appointment, Husted wrote:

The Trumbull County Republican Party has had ample opportunities to get this right. I cannot allow the dysfunction within the Trumbull County Republican Party to create dysfunction at the board of elections.”

Read Husted’s letter to the Trumbull County Republican Party in its entirety

Husted bypassed Randy Law, chairman of the Trumbull Republicans, who also wanted the job.