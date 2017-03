BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A pole was knocked down at the intersection of Route 224 and Applewood Blvd. Wednesday night, causing a power outage.

The pole is leaning against the empty building on the corner.

Power is out across the street in the Best Buy plaza. It’s also out on the south side of Route 224 all the way to Burger King.

WYTV will have updates for this story as they become available.