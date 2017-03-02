Student Athlete: David Gee

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – The State Swim Meet is just days away over in Western PA. Sharon senior David Gee is competing at the District Meet this weekend. He’s a dynamic leader for the Tigers, that’s also made QUITE a splash in the classroom. Meet David Gee, our Student Athlete of the Week.

“It’s a lot of dedication but it’s worth it,” said Gee. “That joy of seeing your times drop…I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just amazing.”

David has come a long way in his time at Sharon. He was named Most Valuable Swimmer on his team last year. A true endurance athlete, David is also a standout in track and cross country.

“Just that mental toughness for like, ‘I can do this or I need to do this to have my priorities. You kind of build a bond with your teammates just because you rely on each other.”

David will compete in the 200 yard freestyle relay this weekend, his 3rd straight trip to the District Meet. On top of that, he ranks in the top 10 percent of his class with a 3.8 GPA.

“It is tiring but at the end of the day, it’s actually worth it,” said Gee. “Because you see yourself improving, both educationally and athletically and that’s that prize you get.”

David’s hard work has certainly paid off. He’s attending YSU next year to study Electrical Engineering, but said, he’ll never forget his time at Sharon.

“It means a lot, they feel a family, especially the teachers and coaches. [Swimming] is probably one of the greatest memories of high school, it’s something I don’t think I’ll ever forget.”