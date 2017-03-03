Daughters of missing Trumbull Co. man say he likes driving back roads

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The daughters of 91-year-old John Peters said their dad, who has been missing since Tuesday, could be anywhere and are asking people to be on the lookout for him.

Peters, who suffers from dementia, is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7″ tall, weighs 155 pounds, and was last seen wearing all green Dickies clothing.

The Farmdale man’s blue 2006 Dodge Caravan (Ohio license plate JP6040) was last seen in Orwell, Ohio on Feb. 28. He hasn’t been back home or heard from since.

Peters’ three daughters — Linda Yoder, Cathy Brainard, and Carol Kohlmorgan — said he likes driving around on back roads and they’ve been looking for him there.

“This is the first time he has ever done anything like this,” Kohlmorgan said.

Yoder said none of them have been able to sleep.

“It’s scary because he’s the one that always took care of us.”

Their dad, a Navy veteran, stopped at the Sparkle in Cortland on Tuesday to pick up some cigarettes. He and his Caravan were then spotted on surveillance cameras at the Shell Station in Orwell, Ashtabula County, getting gas before heading west on Route 322.

“If he made any turns from there, we have no idea,” Brainard said.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said they believe he is confused and lost.

Peters’ children said he always wore green Dickies work shirts.

They said he has a small toy saw hanging from his rearview mirror and his license plate number represents his initials and a popular saying.

“Whenever you would ask him, ‘How are you doing,’ he would say, ‘Oh, 60/40.’ So a lot of people know him as 60/40,” Brainard said.

Police and Peters’ family hope someone spots him and gives them a call.

“We’re just hoping that somebody might see this clip and give us a call, and let us know what his whereabouts are so we can safely return Mr. Peters to his family,” Sheriff Monroe said.

If you see John Peters or his van, you’re asked to call 911 or the Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.