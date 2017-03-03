Following win over Bloomfield, Bristol turns attention to Kennedy

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Four players scored in double-figures as Bristol powered by Bloomfield in the Orwell Sectional Championship, 72-13. Bryan Gabrielson led the Panthers with 12 points as Phil Aliberti, Matt Church and Tommy Donadio each scored 10.

In Bristol’s three games against the Cardinals this year – they’ve won by a combined score of 232-80. The Panthers have now won 21 games in a row dating back to December 16.

Forrest Sokoloski paced Bloomfield with 7 points.

Next up, the Panthers (23-1) will be pitted against Warren JFK (17-7) this Tuesday at Grand Valley High School.