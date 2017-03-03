Girard ousts Canfield in OT behind Clausell’s 23

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Girard boys basketball team defeated Canfield, 71-63 in overtime Friday in a Division II Sectional Final.

It was a back and forth game throughout, with plenty of lead changes on both sides. Girard led 35-31 at halftime and rallied from a 4th quarter deficit to tie the game at 65 at the end of regulation.

Girard sophomore Austin Clausell scored a game-high 23 points, while Anthony Graziano had 14. Anthony Backus and Julian Berry each added 12 points apiece.

Canfield was led by Jake Cummings and Zach Tinkey with 15 points apiece, while Spencer Woolley added 14.

4th-seeded Girard advances to play 2nd-seede Ursuline next Thursday at 7 PM at Boardman High School.