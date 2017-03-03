Mahoning Valley Lenten fish fry schedule

(WYTV) – During the Lenten season, many churches and organizations in the Youngstown area are cooking and selling fish every Friday up until Easter, which is April 16, 2017.

Lent began March 1 and lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays.

Unless otherwise noted, all locations below will be selling fish every Friday afternoon until Easter, except Good Friday, which is April 14.

If you have a fish fry you want to submit, fill out this form.

AUSTINTOWN

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center

Monsignor Prokop Parish Center

4490 Norquest Boulevard

Fish dinners on Friday, through April 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Website

BOARDMAN

Knights of Columbus 12756

St. Luke Parish, 5235 South Ave.

All Fridays during Lent, except Good Friday, from 5-7 p.m.

Carry-out is available, dine-in is not

For more information, call 234 232 2934

St. John Greek Orthodox Church

4955 Glenwood Ave.

Fridays 4-8 p.m. through April 7

Dine-in or carry-out available

Seafood pastitsio, fried fish, seafood roll-ups (in filo) and baked fish plaki.

For more information, call 330-788-7785.

CANFIELD

St. Michael Parish

300 N. Broad St.

Every Friday from 4-8 p.m. until Good Friday

Dine-in or carry-out available

For more information, call 330-533-3181

Menu online

Canfield Lions Club

A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St.

Fridays March 3 – April 14 from 4:30-7:30 p.m

Cost $11. Take out available.

Haddock (baked or fried) or mac & cheese or haluski or pierogis. Choice of 1 side: french fries, macaroni & cheese, pierogis, or haluski. Includes coleslaw or green beans, roll, drink & dessert

For information, call 330-533-0363.

CAMPBELL

Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church

401 Twelfth Street

Dine-in or carry-out meals from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays in March.

Fish dinners: $12, Shrimp dinners: $14

Church website, 330-755-9072

COLUMBIANA

American Legion Benjamin Firestone Post 290

44403 State Route 14

Fish Fry every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Easter. All-you-can-eat fried fish, mac & cheese, cole slaw and dessert. Baked fish and baked potato available. Take-out is also available.

Facebook page

The Links Banquet Center

105 St. Andrews Drive

Friday Fish Fry every Friday through Lent, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Haddock dinners, $12.95 for adults and $8.95 for children.

Choose from baked, lemon pepper, beer battered, house salad or close slaw and a choice of french fries, pierogies, mac and cheese or haluski. Carry-out dinners are also available.

For more information, call 330-482-0022.

HUBBARD

St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church

225 N. Main Street

Fish fry every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., excluding Good Friday.

Dine-in and take-out is available.

For more information, call 330-534-1928 or visit the church’s Facebook page.

MINERAL RIDGE

The Fifth Season Banquet Center

1400 Niles Canfield Rd.

Every Friday through March 25, 4-8 p.m.

Adults $11, Seniors $9, Children $8 — Carry-out available for $10 per dinner

For more information, call 330-544-3483

Menu online

NEWTON FALLS

Newton Falls Athletics Booster Club

Newton Falls VFW

433 Arlington Boulevard

Fish fries every Friday during Lent, from 4 to 8 p.m.

$10 per person, with children’s prices for those under 10

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Fire Station

3989 E. Middletown Rd.

Every Friday through April 14 from 5-8 p.m.

$10 for a haddock meal, including fries and a choice of coleslaw or mac & cheese

For more information, call 330-542-3761

NORTH JACKSON

Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon

2759 N. Lipkey Rd.

Every Friday through April 7 from 4-7 p.m.

Fish, shrimp, haluski, soup & dessert

Adults $12, Children (12 and under) $6

For more information, visit their website

SALEM

Salem Eagles #316

1884 N. Ellsworth Avenue

Fridays during Lent including Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Batter Fish Fry Dinner $10 or Chicken Dinner $8. Both dinners include french fries and cole slaw. Carry out available.

Event info

SHARON, Pa.

St. Anthony of Padua

804 Idaho Street

Fish dinners on Fridays including Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Choose from palacinka dinners, deep-fried fish dinners or baked fish dinners

STRUTHERS

St. Nicholas Great Hall

766 Fifth Street

Fish fry every Friday, excluding Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The dinners are sponsored by the St. Nicholas School Moms’ and Dads’ Club.

Dinner includes fried or baked haddock, choice of two sides, coleslaw, dinner roll, a dessert and drink. Take-out is available. There will be a 50/50 raffle every week and Chinese auction March 31.

VIENNA

St. Thomas the Apostle Church

4453 Warren-Sharon Rd.

Every Friday, March 3 through April 7

Dine in from 3:30-7 p.m., or take-out beginning at 3 p.m.

Adults $10, Children (5-12 years) $5, Children under 4 are free

Menu online

WARREN

St. William Parish

5431 Mahoning Ave. NW

Every Friday until Easter, and on Easter

Adults $10, Seniors (65+) $9, Children (5-10 years) $5, Children under 5 are free

Menu online

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Brendan Parish

Maxwell Hall, 144 N Schenley Ave.

Every Friday during Lent, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adults $11, Children $7

Dine-in or carry-out available, fried or baked cajun or beer battered fish, sides are parsley potatoes, mac & cheese, french fries, or haluski, plus dessert

For more information, call 330 799 3683

St. Christine Parish

3165 South Schenley Ave.

Every Friday up to and including Good Friday, except Saint Patrick’s Day. Dine in: 4 to 8 p.m. Take out available at 2 p.m.

Adults $12, Children $6

Baked or fried haddock or fried shrimp, with 2 sides — fries, haluska, pierogies, mac & cheese, green beans — bread/butter, cole slaw, coffee and dessert

For more information, call 330-259-4671

St. Maron Parish

1555 S. Meridian Rd.

March 3 through April 7 from 3-7 p.m.

Dinners $10, A La Cart available

Menu available

Valley Christian Schools

4401 Southern Boulevard

Fish fries on Fridays through April 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the central cafe

Take-out orders benefiting the athletic department

For more information, email dolphcarroll@yahoo.com