Mahoning Valley Lenten fish fry schedule

(WYTV) – During the Lenten season, many churches and organizations in the Youngstown area are cooking and selling fish every Friday up until Easter, which is April 16, 2017.
Lent began March 1 and lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays.
Unless otherwise noted, all locations below will be selling fish every Friday afternoon until Easter, except Good Friday, which is April 14.
If you have a fish fry you want to submit, fill out this form.
AUSTINTOWN
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center
Monsignor Prokop Parish Center
4490 Norquest Boulevard
Fish dinners on Friday, through April 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Website
BOARDMAN
Knights of Columbus 12756
St. Luke Parish, 5235 South Ave.
All Fridays during Lent, except Good Friday, from 5-7 p.m.
Carry-out is available, dine-in is not
For more information, call 234 232 2934
St. John Greek Orthodox Church
4955 Glenwood Ave.
Fridays 4-8 p.m. through April 7
Dine-in or carry-out available
Seafood pastitsio, fried fish, seafood roll-ups (in filo) and baked fish plaki.
For more information, call 330-788-7785.
CANFIELD
St. Michael Parish
300 N. Broad St.
Every Friday from 4-8 p.m. until Good Friday
Dine-in or carry-out available
For more information, call 330-533-3181
Menu online
Canfield Lions Club
A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St.
Fridays March 3 – April 14 from 4:30-7:30 p.m
Cost $11. Take out available.
Haddock (baked or fried) or mac & cheese or haluski or pierogis. Choice of 1 side: french fries, macaroni & cheese, pierogis, or haluski. Includes coleslaw or green beans, roll, drink & dessert
For information, call 330-533-0363.
CAMPBELL
Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church
401 Twelfth Street
Dine-in or carry-out meals from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays in March.
Fish dinners: $12, Shrimp dinners: $14
Church website, 330-755-9072
COLUMBIANA
American Legion Benjamin Firestone Post 290
44403 State Route 14
Fish Fry every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. through Easter. All-you-can-eat fried fish, mac & cheese, cole slaw and dessert. Baked fish and baked potato available. Take-out is also available.
Facebook page
The Links Banquet Center
105 St. Andrews Drive
Friday Fish Fry every Friday through Lent, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Haddock dinners, $12.95 for adults and $8.95 for children.
Choose from baked, lemon pepper, beer battered, house salad or close slaw and a choice of french fries, pierogies, mac and cheese or haluski. Carry-out dinners are also available.
For more information, call 330-482-0022.
HUBBARD
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
225 N. Main Street
Fish fry every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., excluding Good Friday.
Dine-in and take-out is available.
For more information, call 330-534-1928 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
MINERAL RIDGE
The Fifth Season Banquet Center
1400 Niles Canfield Rd.
Every Friday through March 25, 4-8 p.m.
Adults $11, Seniors $9, Children $8 — Carry-out available for $10 per dinner
For more information, call 330-544-3483
Menu online
NEWTON FALLS
Newton Falls Athletics Booster Club
Newton Falls VFW
433 Arlington Boulevard
Fish fries every Friday during Lent, from 4 to 8 p.m.
$10 per person, with children’s prices for those under 10
NEW SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Fire Station
3989 E. Middletown Rd.
Every Friday through April 14 from 5-8 p.m.
$10 for a haddock meal, including fries and a choice of coleslaw or mac & cheese
For more information, call 330-542-3761
NORTH JACKSON
Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon
2759 N. Lipkey Rd.
Every Friday through April 7 from 4-7 p.m.
Fish, shrimp, haluski, soup & dessert
Adults $12, Children (12 and under) $6
For more information, visit their website
SALEM
Salem Eagles #316
1884 N. Ellsworth Avenue
Fridays during Lent including Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Batter Fish Fry Dinner $10 or Chicken Dinner $8. Both dinners include french fries and cole slaw. Carry out available.
Event info
SHARON, Pa.
St. Anthony of Padua
804 Idaho Street
Fish dinners on Fridays including Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Choose from palacinka dinners, deep-fried fish dinners or baked fish dinners
STRUTHERS
St. Nicholas Great Hall
766 Fifth Street
Fish fry every Friday, excluding Good Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The dinners are sponsored by the St. Nicholas School Moms’ and Dads’ Club.
Dinner includes fried or baked haddock, choice of two sides, coleslaw, dinner roll, a dessert and drink. Take-out is available. There will be a 50/50 raffle every week and Chinese auction March 31.
VIENNA
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
4453 Warren-Sharon Rd.
Every Friday, March 3 through April 7
Dine in from 3:30-7 p.m., or take-out beginning at 3 p.m.
Adults $10, Children (5-12 years) $5, Children under 4 are free
Menu online
WARREN
St. William Parish
5431 Mahoning Ave. NW
Every Friday until Easter, and on Easter
Adults $10, Seniors (65+) $9, Children (5-10 years) $5, Children under 5 are free
Menu online
YOUNGSTOWN
St. Brendan Parish
Maxwell Hall, 144 N Schenley Ave.
Every Friday during Lent, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Adults $11, Children $7
Dine-in or carry-out available, fried or baked cajun or beer battered fish, sides are parsley potatoes, mac & cheese, french fries, or haluski, plus dessert
For more information, call 330 799 3683
St. Christine Parish
3165 South Schenley Ave.
Every Friday up to and including Good Friday, except Saint Patrick’s Day. Dine in: 4 to 8 p.m. Take out available at 2 p.m.
Adults $12, Children $6
Baked or fried haddock or fried shrimp, with 2 sides — fries, haluska, pierogies, mac & cheese, green beans — bread/butter, cole slaw, coffee and dessert
For more information, call 330-259-4671
St. Maron Parish
1555 S. Meridian Rd.
March 3 through April 7 from 3-7 p.m.
Dinners $10, A La Cart available
Menu available
Valley Christian Schools
4401 Southern Boulevard
Fish fries on Fridays through April 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the central cafe
Take-out orders benefiting the athletic department
For more information, email dolphcarroll@yahoo.com