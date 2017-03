HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Both lanes have reopened on I-80 in Hubbard near the Ohio/Pa. line following a complete shutdown of both lanes early Friday.

A multi-vehicle accident, involving at least 6 or 7 tractor-trailers happened about 4:45 a.m.

The highway was shut down eastbound for about two hours. Both lanes re-opened about 7:25 a.m.

No injuries were reported.