Champion girls take District Runner-Up Finish

RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Champion girls led early but fell to Garfield, 55-39 Saturday in a Division III District Final at Ravenna High School.

The Golden Flashes led 21-15 at halftime, but the G-Men came out firing in the second half to take a 35-29 lead heading to the 4th quarter. Garfield hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Garfield senior Grayson Rose led the way with a game-high 23 points, while Lauren Jones added 18.

Sophomore Abby White had 17 points for Champion and Erin Sindledecker scored 12. Champion’s season comes to an end with a 20-6 overall record.

With the win, Garfield (22-4) advances to play Ursuline next Wednesday at 8 PM at Cuyahoga Falls High School.