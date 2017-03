HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A house on New York Lane in Hubbard caught fire Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the house was fully engulfed in flames, but the two people living inside got out safely.

This is a developing story, WYTV has sent out crews to the scene and is calling Hubbard police and fire officials for more information. Stick with WYTV for the latest.