Jackson-Milton girls win 2nd straight District Title

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jackson-Milton girls basketball team defeated McDonald, 48-22 Saturday in a Division IV District Final at Mineral Ridge High School.

The game was a rematch of last year’s District Championship. Jackson-Milton won in 2016, 36-20, and followed that up with their second straight District crown today.

“This is so satisfying, and to having my coaching staff and who I have with me makes this a dream come true,” said head coach Pat Keney. “It’s not all about me, it’s all about my assistants. I have a great bunch of kids that work hard every day at practice. It’s been a dream, this is a big dream for us.”

Michaelina Terranova led the way with 17 points for the Blue Jays. Emily Williams had 14, while Ashley Totani scored 12.

“It’s just one of our goals every year to get as far along in the tournaments as we can,” said senior Kaitlyn Totani. “So it’s really exciting to be back here twice.”

“We’ve worked really hard throughout the year, these four months,” said Ashley Totani. “We’ve pushed ourselves and we got it done so that’s all that matters.”

Jackson-Milton (22-3) advances to Regionals, and will face Dalton next Thursday at 8 PM at Perry High School.