Kennedy Catholic Girls claim D10 crown

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – The Kennedy Catholic Girls won the Class A District 10 Championship with a 55-37 win over Farrell Saturday afternoon at Slippery Rock University.

Makayla Shannonhouse led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, while Gillian Fisher added 11 in the victory. Malia Magestro chipped in with 9 points.

The Steelers were led by Marissa Hopson who finished with 12 points. Kiara Wade and Matyra Evans also reached double-figures, finishing with 10 points apiece.

Farrell drops to 19-4 overall on the campaign.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 22-1 overall on the season.