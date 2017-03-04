Local pharmacist accused of giving wrong dosage of drugs to high-risk patients

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local pharmacist’s license has been summarily suspended over allegations he was mixing and administering the wrong dosage of medications to patients.

Ernest Perrin, of Youngstown, was notified in a letter from the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy that his registration and license to practice pharmacy in the state of Ohio would be suspended.

The board is requiring him to turn in his license and ID card within 10 days of receiving the letter, which was on Feb. 24.

During his suspension, he cannot be employed by or work in a facility licensed by the Board of Pharmacy.

Perrin admitted to working at Select Specialty Hospital Regional Pharmacy in Boardman, where he began compounding sterile IV antibiotics, rather than using a technician. He also admitted to personally compounding medications so he didn’t have to add the total dose prescribed to the IV for particular dangerous drugs.

Perrin also indicated he did these things to reduce costs. The letter says his activities occurred with high-risk patients.

The hospital’s records from the beginning of 2017 to Feb. 23, 2017 indicate the following:

105 vials of Cubicin 500 mg were used, but only nine vials had actually been ordered from the wholesaler

63 vials of Tygacil 50 mg were used, but only 30 were ordered

78 vials of Zerbaxa 1.5 gram vials were used, but only 40 ordered

17 vials of Invanz 1 gram were used, but only 10 were ordered

If his allegations are proven, each violation of the Ohio Revised Code will be a misdemeanor of the fourth degree, each punishable by a maximum penalty of $250.

A complete list of his violations is detailed in the notice he received on Feb. 24.

Perrin is able to request a hearing within 30 days of the issue date.