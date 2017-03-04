Prize money higher than ever for Austintown horse races

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Horsemen are racing for more money now than ever before at The Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown.

Average purses per day will be $115,000, which is up from $90,000 last year.

Ohio-bred horses can race for up to $33,000.

Spokespeople for the track say that they are able to increase the purses because of how successful the racetrack and casino have been.

“As an organization, it shows that we’re a racetrack that is progressive — a racetrack that is doing well,” Mark Loewe of racing operations said. “Unfortunately some racetracks are not doing as well. And on a national landscape it gets attention. People see that we are successful.”

Mahoning Valley Race Course has added an extra day of racing on March 24 to make up for the cancelled race in December.