Superheros show up for little boy’s dream party

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A little boy in Struthers had his wish come true Saturday all thanks to some superheroes and the Make-A-Wish foundation.

LaTawon Townsend was hit by a car in 2007 and currently receives Hospice care due to effects from the accident.

His wish was to have a superhero party and it came true.

“It’s for the whole family,” said Bill Scheetz, a volunteer for a Make-A-Wish. “It gives them a chance to be normal for a day. It gives them the chance to get away from the medical side of it and just lets them be kids again.”

Every superhero you could ever imagine made it out to the party.