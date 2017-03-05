Boardman tops Louisville

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman boys are moving on in the Division I Alliance District semifinals after the Spartans topped Louisville Saturday night 62-54.

Holden Lipke led the way for the Spartans with 18 points and 10 rebounds. JR Ryan and Mike Melewski each had 11 points for Boardman in the win.

Louisville was led by Chris Libertore with 30 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

With the win, Boardman improves to 19-4 and moves on to play Uniontown Lake Thursday night at Alliance High School.