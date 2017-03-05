Boardman shop offers one of best-tasting coffees in U.S.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the best tasting coffees in the country is sold right here in Boardman.

Coffee Review — a publication that rates coffee — recently gave Branch Street Coffee Roasters a grade of 94 for their roasting of a Kenyan coffee.

The coffeehouse at 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road celebrated Sunday by having a free public tasting.

Branch Street Coffee says the rating has really boosted online sales, with purchases being made as far as Alaska.

“The 94 really put us on the map nationally, so we’ve seen a lot of increased online sales,” said Matthew Campbell of Branch Street. “It’s gone through the roof. We’ve been filling five, six, seven orders a day — where we used to just do that in a week.”

The coffee is only a limited offer because of its scarcity and popularity.

Check out Branch Street Coffee’s Facebook page, as well as its official website.