New bird exhibit displayed in Fellows Riverside Gardens gallery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mill Creek Park is hosting the work of one man who has spent his entire life documenting wildlife.

The Davis Center at Fellows Riverside Gardens is temporarily home to a new photo exhibit called “The Owl and the Woodpecker,” by professional wildlife photographer Paul Bannick.

It comes all the way from the University of Washington.

“He spent years going through North America, photographing owls and woodpeckers,” said Mandy Smith, the education manager at Fellows Riverside Gardens.

Bannick focused on the importance owls and woodpeckers play in the environment and their natural habitat.

“They’re very instrumental to all kinds of different places and everything,” she said.

But they’re also important to education.

Smith says teaching children about wildlife at a young age is crucial to preserving nature.

“There’s a real connection that kids have with birds and the interest in the things they do and the way they eat,” she said.

Bannick will be at the Davis Center on Sunday, April 9 to speak about his work at this year’s event, “A Year in the Life of North American Owls.”