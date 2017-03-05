Sharon Police: 5-year-old called 911 after parents overdosed

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A 5-year-old called 911 after his parents overdosed in Sharon on Saturday night. Both parents are still alive after help from Sharon Police.

Police said around 10 p.m. Saturday, Mercer County Dispatch received a call from a 5-year old saying his parents weren’t waking up.

Sharon Police responded. They found the 5-year-old outside, who guided them to his apartment.

Once inside, police found both parents had overdosed.

EMS revived the father with Narcan. The mother woke up after medics got her attention.

Sharon Police officer Andrew O’Shall, the initial responder, said he sees this too often — but this incident really shook him because of the young child.

“I think this one is going to stick with me a little more,” he said. “Just the fact that it was a 5-year-old that watched his parents overdose in front of him and could have potentially died had he not called.”

Children & Youth Services is investigating the case.

O’Shall believes the child is with his grandmother.