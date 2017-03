YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Christian Schools held its sixth annual Family Literacy Day on Saturday.

The theme this year was “Camp Read More.”

It was all about encouraging kids to read, each game played helped stress the importance of reading.

“You know, we want kids to read more and we’re a Christian-based school so ultimately we want them to read more about Jesus and his word,” said Corrie Nelson, a literacy coach.

Around 150 kids showed up.