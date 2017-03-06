5 Youngstown businesses charged with underage alcohol sales

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Five Youngstown-area businesses were charged with selling alcohol to underage people, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Officers with OIU and the Youngstown Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks on Friday using underage informants. Investigators said of the nine businesses checked, five were not compliant.

Agents charged furnishing beer to a person under 21 and sale of beer to a person under 21 to the following liquor permits:

Five Waters, Inc., also known as Schenley Carry Out, 2725 Mahoning Avenue

Franco and Lucky, LLC., also known as Belmont Food Mart, 911 Belmont Avenue

Bombay Dream, LLC., also known as South Avenue Gas Mart, 2325 South Avenue

Joann Farber, also known as Casaloma Gardens, 2843 Mahoning Avenue

O’Donald’s Downtown, LLC., 122 West Federal Street

Youngstown Police Department charged the following people with sale and/or furnishing beer to a person under 21:

Ketankumar Patel, 31, of Austintown

Praveen Gadamsetti, 26, of Youngstown

Surender Singh, 50, of Poland

Cynthia Piedra, 52, of Boardman

Adam Justice, 23, of Youngstown

The five defendants were scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on Monday morning.

The administrative case will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission at a later date. Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspensions, or a revocation of the liquor permit.