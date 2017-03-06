Joiner leads Southern past Valley Christian

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Southern rallied past Valley Christian 52-50 in the Division IV District Semifinals at Struthers Fieldhouse Monday night.

Southern’s Jacob Joiner led all scorers with 28 points. Dominic Pugliano added 9 points in the victory.

Emmanuel Armour and Jamynk Jackson led the Eagles with 11 points apiece. Milan Square added 10 points in the setback.

Valley Christian ends the season with a record of 12-12.

Southern improves to 9-16 overall on the season. The Indians advance to face the winner of Sebring/McDonald Friday night in the Division IV District Finals. Tipoff is set for 7PM at Struthers Fieldhouse.