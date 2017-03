YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who police say fired a gun into a house, killing one person, has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Jermaill Holloway, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter and six felonious assault charges.

Police say Holloway fired a gun into a home on Idora Avenue in March. Investigators say it started with an argument over a video game.

Marquise Shelton, 23, was killed in the shooting. His funeral was interrupted by gunfire during the proceedings.